Britain’s Royal Mint honors Elton John with commemorative coin

Monday, Elton John became the second artist to be honored by Britain’s Royal Mint with a commemorative coin. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts Elton’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.

Elton John said the last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments in his career.

The “Pinball Wizard” singer was knighted back in 1998 making him “Sir Elton John.” He is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s music legends series after the rock band Queen.