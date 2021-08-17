Bring joy to kids in hospitals near you through The Jared Box Project

For more than 20 years Jared Boxes have delivered countless smiles, laughter and hope to children in hospitals across the country. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Cindy Kolarik, Executive Director of The Jared Box Project.

Wondering what a Jared Box is? “A Jared Box is a plastic shoe-sized storage box filled with small gifts, toys, games, crayons, coloring books, and fun activities. Each box contains items selected for a specific age and gender. The boxes are given to children in the hospital to provide a special, fun diversion.”