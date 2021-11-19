Bricktown Kickin’ Chicken wants to cater your next event

MOUNT UNION, Pa. — Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken serves up fresh, never frozen chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings. Owner Dwight Rittenhouse stopped by Studio 814 to share some of their delicious chicken pies!

If you are part of a charity or organization that would like to sell Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s chicken pies for a fundraiser, call (814) 644-5384 or email bricktownkicknchicken@gmail.com.