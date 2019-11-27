“Bread” v. “Butter” take to Twitter for Presidential Pardon Poll

After their weekend at the Willard Hotel in D.C., “Bread” and “Butter” went head to head on Twitter for their Presidential Pardon.



“Bread” weighed in at 45 pounds with a 35-inch wingspan. Those close to him says he loves Bluegrass music and college basketball. “Butter” weighed in at 47 pounds with a 36-inch wingspan. He allegedly loves the bagpipes, sweet potato fries, and Nascar.

“Butter” was officially pardoned Tuesday afternoon. The two turkeys, however, will both retire to the Gobblers Rest Farm in Virginia.