Actor Brad Pitt surprised graduates at Missouri State University with a video message.

Pitt is a native of Springfield, Missouri, where the university is located.

The video was posted on MSU’s Twitter feed. An assistant professor at the school took to Twitter on May 12, 2020 to ask Pitt for a video for the grads.

She said there is a lot of disappointment with gradation not being what students anticipated and asked for a message of support for the 2020 graduates.