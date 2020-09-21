Boy receives “Hero Arm” like Iron Man from Shriners Hospital

On September 15, 2020, Shriners Hospital outfitted 8-year-old Sam, from Lynnfield, Mass., with its first custom-built, 3D printed bionic arm. The device known as the Hero Arm, customized for Sam with Marvel Comics superhero Iron Man covers, was made possible through a collaboration with UK-based bionics company Open Bionics and will enable Sam, a bilateral amputee, to live life to the fullest.

Engineered and manufactured in Bristol, United Kingdom, the Hero Arm is a myoelectric prosthesis for below elbow amputees. When a user intentionally flexes specific muscles in their residual limb, EMG electrodes within the Hero Arm detect tiny electrical signals, allowing them to activate different grips with precise control.

Sam, who first came to Shriners in Boston in 2018 following amputations resulting from a bacterial infection, is now receiving prosthetic care from the health system’s Springfield, Mass., location. Already an active athlete, the Hero Arm will enable him to engage more fully in all the sports and activities he loves including baseball, basketball, and playing with his friends and younger siblings. At home and school, the Hero Arm will make dressing, eating, cooking and other self-care tasks easier.

“We selected Sam to be the first patient to receive the Hero Arm because we knew it would help him do all the things he currently enjoys while providing an opportunity to develop fine motor skills and greater independence,” says Brock McConkey, CPO, Manager of Orthotics and Prosthetics at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield. “It’s also lightweight and durable, which is perfect for a boy as young and active as Sam.”

“Having a hand that can function more as a traditional hand improves Sam’s quality of life significantly,” says Sam’s mother Michelle. “The Hero Arm makes seemingly simple tasks such as playing with toys with small pieces, catching a ball or swinging a bat easier for Sam. It is an amazing gift that our family is incredibly grateful for.”