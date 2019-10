Jordan sat down with two members of the Book Of Mormon cast who have some local ties!

Brinie Wallace and Patrick Graver are both graduates of Penn State! Wallace, originally from California, and Graver, originally from Lancaster, PA, talk about the show and what it’s like to come back to Penn State.

The show is playing at the Eisenhower Auditorium through October 13. Information and tickets can be found on the Center for Performing Art website.