Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan released his first song in eight years.



It’s a whopping 17 minutes long, and it’s about the assassination of president John F. Kennedy who was shot in 1963.

The 78-year-old musician released a link to the song, titled “Murder Most Foul,” on Twitter.

He wrote “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”