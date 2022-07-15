ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Participate in the largest blood drive in Blair County on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Kristy Replogle from the American Red Cross stops by Studio 814 to chat about the 34th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz.



Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors can help save a life in just one hour! The blood drive is Tuesday, July 19th at the Altoona Area Junior High School Fieldhouse located at 1400 7th Avenue, Altoona, Pa. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 12-hour event is the largest blood drive in Blair County with a goal to collect more than 230 units of blood this year.



As a thank you, all participants who donate will receive a $10 gift card, a Red Cross t-shirt, and a fidget spinner, while supplies last. The Ultimate Sub Company will provide refreshments for donors after giving blood.



Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code BloodBlitz. WTAJ and Studio 814 are proud media sponsors of the 34th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz.