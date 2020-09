Goats have been used to eat weeds for parks in New York as of late, but for centuries farmers in Thailand have used ducks to eat pests. After the rice crop was harvested on a farm in the Nakhon Pathom province, a flock of around 10,000 ducks was released from a pen, and they instinctively flooded the fields to devour pests such as snails hiding in the rice stubble.

Drone footage captured the spectacle of the birds zig-zagging across the fields.