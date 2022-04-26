ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Joe Fagnani, Chairperson for Service Paws of Central PA, and Branden Hill, a disabled Marine veteran who received his service dog, Zeke, thanks to this great non-profit — SPCP. Hill talks about his time in Afghanistan, his struggles with PTSD, and how Service Paws of Central PA helped him regain various aspects of his life in a positive way.

Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) is a non-profit, non-residential, community-based organization, founded in 2011 by Ms. Leslie Kelly. All members of the SPCP Advisory Board are volunteers. SPCP was established with the goal of “helping individuals financially obtain a service dog and/or helping defray extraordinary veterinary costs for those currently using a service dog.”

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Do you love BINGO? You can help support Service Paws of Central PA, and have an afternoon of fun! Details below: