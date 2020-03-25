Bindi Irwin ties the knot!

Bindi Irwin didn’t let COVID-19 keep her and her fiancee Chandler Powell from tying the knot.



The daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” TV star Steve Irwin, announced on Instagram that she and Powell decided not to have guests at their wedding because of the pandemic, but they still got married .

People Magazine reports the couple had been planning a big wedding in April — but canceled it due to the Coronavirus. Instead, the couple exchanged vows in front of a few close family members at the Australia Zoo, where Irwin lives and works.

Irwin posted a photo of their big day to Instagram. She reminded followers to “Stay safe, social distance and remember love wins!”