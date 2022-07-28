Sponsored Content by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Do you love adventure and enjoying the outdoors? Then the Pocono Mountains could be the perfect destination for your next trip!

From biking on scenic trails to suiting up for combat at the Skirmish Paintball Fields, and enjoying the calm of the Delaware River via kayak, Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar take you along for the ride.

Ashleigh Snyder and Daniela Hosier, owners of Naturfi help families, couples, and individuals explore the Pocono Mountains through mountain biking.

Snyder says “We are a year-round company so in the winter we do the snowshoeing and in the summer we do biking.” She continues “We bring the equipment right to the trailhead for you so you don’t have to transport it.”

They have everything you need and will help you choose the right trail based on your ability and experience level! Snyder says that participating in an experience with friends and family is much more memorable than simply going out to dinner. Naturfi has got you covered!

Skirmish Paintball is home to over 50 of the best paintball maps on the planet. It spans 750 acres of prime Pocono Mountain real estate. From birthday and bachelor parties to team-building exercises, Skirmish Paintball allows you to test both your mental and physical strength, and make lasting memories.

Enjoy a day on the water, with Chamberlain Canoes. Owner Brad Sweeney and his team take care of just about everything. “We provide all the transportation, life jackets, paddles, [and] free parking at our base. We help you choose a trip.” They take kayakers and canoers to the start of their trip where they then paddle their way down the river. Sweeney and his crew will then pick up these fun-seekers and bring them right back to their car at the end of the day.

“Basically we’re just selling fun — people just want to go out there and have a good time and we try to make that happen for them,” says Sweeney.

If you’d like to plan a fun, adventure filled-outing to the Poconos, click here.