Some celebrities and models like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, and Karlie Kloss are planning a virtual fashion show to raise money for Coronavirus research.



Some of the creators behind the project have donated to kick start the initiative.

The models will wear pieces from their own closets and will make an appearance on “Fashion Unites.” The show will be hosted by YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty Derek Blasberg.

The virtual fashion show is set to stream on YouTube, Friday at 4pm eastern.