For one week, Dunkin’ is selling the Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich.



It’s a “beyond” sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut. Dunkin’ says it was inspired by Snoop Dogg’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.



Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote its plant-based protein items.



The company’s CEO says “beyond meat” has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.