Beyonce & Jay-Z are being sued for allegedly not giving credit to artist on track

Beyonce and Jay-Z are being sued for allegedly not giving a Jamaican artist credit on their single “Black Effect.”



Lenora Antoinette Stines, 68, can be heard at the beginning of the single before the song begins. The song is credited to the Carters, Jay-Z and wife Beyonce.

Stines, who gives herself the honorary title of “doctor,” admits she did sign a release form for promotional purposes. But says she did not know her voice would actually be used in the commercial recording.

Doctor Stines is seeking damages, legal fees, a portion of the publishing rights and a writer’s credit for the single.