Beyoncé gives advice to new college grads: Surviving struggle will strengthen you

Sunday, June 7, 2002 celebrities left messages for the graduates of 2020 in YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony.

Singer Beyoncé Knowles- Carter left some advice for new college graduates.

In a 10-minute message, the artist told graduates to believe in themselves just as she did when she started her own company a decade ago. She said creating her own lane was challenging in an entertainment business that is “male-dominated.”

Beyoncé also says to keep your eye on your intention. Don’t let any outside distraction or your own insecurity stop you from your goals. The singer also said surviving struggle will strengthen you.