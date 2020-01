Betty White turns the big 9-8

Betty White turns 98 years-old.

Her first big role came in the 1970’s, when she appeared first as a guest star — and soon after as a series regular — on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” However, she’ll forever be known as the cute, funny, simpleton from St. Olaf, Minnesota: Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”



She was originally offered the role of Blanche Devereaux but accepted the role of Rose instead.



She’s been nominated for 21 prime-time Emmy awards, one Grammy award and in December 2013 she earned the Guinness World Record for longest TV career for a female entertainer!