Betty White says the pandemic is a reminder to “slow down”

Betty White says she is thankful for her good health, and continuing to self-isolate to keep herself in tip top shape.

The 98-year old actress is sheltering in place at her home in southern California.

She says the pandemic is mother nature’s way of telling us all to “slow down.”

White is spending her time reading and doing crossword puzzles. She has tried playing scrabble with friends over zoom but she says misses game night.

The emmy-winning actress is also spending her days sipping on the occasional vodka martini and snacking on hot dogs and french fries.

She says the pandemic is serious, but we’ve come through worse. Her message is to slow down and enjoy time with family, friends and pets.