Ben & Jerry’s launches pint into stratosphere!

Ben and Jerry’s is launching a new flavor — literally. They launched a pint into the stratospere.

The new limited edition pint is called “Boots on the Moooo’n.” The ice cream makers sent a pint of it up on a balloon 20 miles into the stratosphere. The space-themed flavor was developed for “Space Force,” a Netflix comedy series.

Ben and Jerry’s describes the ice cream as: “A universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core.”

Boots on the Moooo’n will hit the shelves for a suggested retail price of $4.99.