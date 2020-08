Ben Affleck is set to return to Gotham City. The actor will again play batman in the upcoming film The Flash. The movie’s director, Andy Muschietti, shared the tidbit in an interview with Vanity Fair.



Ezra Miller is set to reprise his role as The Flash. Affleck played Batman in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and Justice League in 2017. The Flash is scheduled to be released in June 2022.