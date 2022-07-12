BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — By A Thread, a boutique in Bellefonte is expanding their line of adorable, and chic women’s clothes – and did we mention that they now have a separate store for baby? Owner, Emily Boone says moving the main boutique was needed.

“We still have our original space, for Thread Baby, and it makes sense. It’s a small space for small clothes,” says Boone. Thread Baby is now in the existing store front at 135 W. High Street. The store carries new apparel, accessories for the modern baby and toddlers. They carry a selection of neutral toned clothing, bracelets, and baby jewelry. Amelia Tyler is the manager of Thread Baby, she is happy to help moms navigate the store. “We can also create baskets for baby showers, gender reveal, or birthday gift,” says Tyler.

By A Thread has moved to 115 W. Bishop Street. where they can fit a lot more customers inside, and of course carry more of a selection.

By A Thread is turning 4 on and to celebrate they’re throwing a big party! The big event is July 16 from 11:00-4:00pm. There will be live music with Conner Gilbert, cocktails, and a fun pop-up with local vendors, and a braid bar. There are some exciting giveaways to take part in too – so don’t forget to join in on the fun.