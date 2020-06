After being closed for more than two months, the iconic fountains of the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas commemorated their reopening on Thursday June 4, 2020.

Guests had to have their temperatures taken before heading into the hotel. The resort will also provide sanitizing stations for guests, and crews will clean the dice, tables, and slot machines 24/7.

Employees will wear masks. Guests, however, are not required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so.