With masks becoming part of our everyday routines, one Belgian businessman decided to personalize them with a human face — and not just any face, but yours.

Using a photo booth, software and a mobile phone app, Charles de Bellefroid is making masks that have the lower half of the wearer’s features printed on them. He wants to make interaction more personal despite having to wear a mask.

The “Smile Mask” goes for about $23, and can be washed up to ten times.