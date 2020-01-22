Belgian man arrested for stuffing exotic birds into suitcase

Some 20 wild birds from Peru’s Amazon Region, many at risk of extinction, were rescued from an airplane just before it departed for Europe according to Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service.



The birds were allegedly being transported by Belgian citizen Hugo Conings in a suitcase on a flight that was scheduled to first land in Spain with a final destination in France. The birds of varied species were later transported to a zoo for care, and to recover from the stress of being tightly enclosed in small boxes for a long period of time.



According to the Forest and Wildlife Service, the beautiful and bright colors of the birds make them attractive to traffickers. Conings could face up to five years in prison for illegal wildlife trafficking.