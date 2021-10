ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-- A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash after she was partially ejected from her car in Armstrong County, police say.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Kittanning responded to Knox Road in Perry Township at 4:26 p.m. for a vehicle crash and when they arrived they found 34-year old Alisha Diets of Parker City partially ejected from her car. Police announced her dead at the scene.