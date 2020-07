ST. MARYS, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happy National French Fry Day! We celebrated the day by taking a behind the scenes look at how Keystone Corner Lunch in St. Marys prepares their fries!

There is a six step process that includes soaking and blanching the fries before making them to order! They use real Idaho potatoes and chop a lot of them for their fries!

Keystone Corner Lunch is located at 107 N Michael Street in St Marys.