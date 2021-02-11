Bedford’s Chocolate Walk is your chance to get a GOLDEN TICKET!!

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Will you find the golden ticket?? You won’t know unless you give it a try!

Downtown Bedford Inc. is hosting its fourth annual Chocolate walk on February 20 and 27 as well as March 6 and 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are limited to 100 per date and are available at their eventbrite page.

Each ticket gets you a map to the participating businesses. Each stop gets you a chocolate related gift or treat with the chance of finding a golden ticket! A golden ticket winner takes home a half pound of chocolate per month (from April through December 2021), courtesy of Bedford Candies!

Will that winner be you?

