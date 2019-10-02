Kevin Hampson from the Bedford Fall Foliage Fest committee joined our Jordan Tracy to preview this weekend’s festivities.

The festival takes place the weekends of October 5 and 6 as well as the following weekend, October 12 and 13.

Vendors with great food and crafts pack the streets of downtown Bedford. There is an estimated 35,000 people that come into town each weekend. The festival has raised over $100,000 that goes back into the community.

You can see all of the planned activities on the festival website.