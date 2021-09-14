Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund helps breast cancer patients & families in need

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund supports breast cancer patients and survivors, along with their family and friends, in their battle against breast cancer in the Bedford County region.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to 2x cancer survivor and chair of the Bedford County Pink Ribbon Fund Dr. Katherine Erlichman about different ways the organization has helped both men and women in Bedford County. From driving to doctors visits, helping to pay co-pays, and providing emotional support, the BCPRF is a great resource to those battling breast cancer.

To date, BCPRF has allocated $102,000 in support to Bedford County residents battling breast cancer.

If you’d like to get involved, there is the 2021 5K Run/Walk on October 16th. To register, click here.