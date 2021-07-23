Bedford County Fair Queen shares fair details & Kenton Sitch performs new song

The Bedford County Fair Queen 2021, Emily Clark, and Kenton Sitch from the Kenton Sitch Band stop by Studio 814 to talk about the exciting days ahead at the Bedford County Fair. The fair runs Sunday July 25th through Saturday July 31st.

Kenton also performs part of his new song “My First Truck.” You can catch the Kenton Sitch Band playing their full set Monday July 26th from 7:30PM-9:30PM at the Bedford County Fair Grounds.

For more events highlights at a glance, see below:

Sunday July 25th at 6:30PM – Auto Racing

Monday July 26th at 6:00PM – Bedford County Voices contest then Kenton Sitch Band at 7:30PM

Tuesday July 27th at 6:30PM – four and six cylinder cars, pickups, vans, & SUV Demolition Derby

Wednesday July 28th at 7:30PM -Bull Ride Mania Rodeo

Thursday July 29th at 6:30PM -mini vans, large cars, returning compact car Demolition Derby

Friday July 30th at 7:30PM – Auto Racing

Saturday July 31st at 5:00PM -Pickup Truck Pulls