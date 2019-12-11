Beagle/Terrier Mix looking for a fur-ever home!!

Ella is a two year old beagle/terrier mix who is lovable and energetic. She’s best in a home as the only pet with children over the age of twelve.

Interested in Ella? Contact the Central PA Humane Society at 814-942-5402.

Chili Fest for the humane society is coming up and tickets are on sale as of Tuesday, December 10.

You can purchase them from the shelter or Thompson’s Pharmacies, E Chestnut Ave, Altoona or Hollidaysburg. These are the only places to buy tickets. This event sells out very quickly so get your tickets now!

Chili Fest & Wings – January 25th 5-10 p.m. at the Bavarian Aid Society. Must be 21 years & older to attend. IDs will be required at entry. Entertainment is provided by DJ Toby and Shallow 9. Tickets are $25 each.