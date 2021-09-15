“Bases for Bikes” brings adaptive bikes to children with special needs, Edgar Snyder & Associates is a proud partner

In any baseball game, one of the most exciting moments comes when your team risks it all to steal a base. Seeing that player take off in stride – chancing his luck against the pitcher – all to get one more base for his team.

With that feeling in mind, Edgar Snyder & Associates is excited to partner with the Altoona Curve and Variety the Children’s Charity. For each base stolen by an Altoona Curve player during home games this season, the law firm will donate $50 to Variety.

“Bases for Bikes,” helps support Variety’s “My Bike” program. This amazing program provides adaptive bicycles to children with disabilities. Each and every child deserves the chance to feel the wind in his or her hair along with the fun and adventure of riding a bike.

Jim Garver, an attorney for Edgar Snyder & Associates shares why it is so important for his team to be apart of this amazing cause.