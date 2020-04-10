Baseball signed by The Beatles up for auction

Today marks the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ break-up, so one auction house decided to put up over 250 items of The Beatles never-before-seen memorabilia.



This is a signed Spalding baseball by The Beatles on each side, and its estimated value is between 80 to 100-thousand dollars.

On August 29, 1966, The Beatles performed their final concert in the United States at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. There, The Beatles signed the baseball for stadium employee Mike Murphy, who was the clubhouse assistant manager at the time.

After the concert, Murphy gifted the baseball to his sister Anna, who later sold it to collector Terry Flores. More than 50 years later, with professional restoration to Ringo Starr’s signature for preservation, the ball has been stored and protected from light and maintains its current condition.