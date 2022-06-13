ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s another great week in Curve, Pa. as the Altoona Curve gears up to take on the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday, June 14, 2022, through Sunday, June 19, 2022. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hangs out with Altoona Curve Marketing Director and Game Day Host, Mike Kessling, and the iconic Loco in studio to hear what’s in store for this week’s homestand.

Tuesday, June 14th: 2-For-Tuesday

Enjoy buy 1, get 1 FREE deals on tickets, hot dogs, and small popcorn

Game Highlight: ZOOperstars Appearance

Join us for a one-of-a-kind, hilarious inflatable mascot entertainment show

Wednesday, June 15th: Why Not Wednesday

Wine & WINGSday: Enjoy 50-cent boneless wings and a wine special | Mitsubishi Wednesday: Pick up free tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi in Altoona | WIC Wednesday: Free play in the WIC Kids’ Zone

Ticket Offer: Student Ticket Deal

All students can get a $5 Grandstand ticket at the PNG Field box office by showing your valid student ID

Thursday, June 16th: Mountain City Jersey and Veterans Appreciation Night

Each Thursday home game, we’ll be wearing specialty jerseys that pay tribute to the Altoona Mountain Citys, a professional baseball franchise that played in Altoona, PA in 1884 but folded after 25 games

Game Highlight: Thirstday

$2 16-oz Miller Lite drafts, $2 22-oz sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs

Plus: Curve Concert Series! Enjoy live, pregame music from The Hurricanes on the Budweiser Party Deck

Friday, June 17th: LOCO Championship Flag Bobblehead Giveaway

We’re celebrating the 2017 championship with this bobblehead of LOCO with the championship flag | First 1,000 fans

Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series

Enjoy live, pregame music from Matt Wagner on the Budweiser Party Deck

Game Highlight: Jared Box Project Drive

We’re accepting donations of toys & games, small gifts, fun activities, plastic shoe boxes or complete Jared Boxes to be donated to local children in the hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the gates. Anyone who donates will receive a ticket voucher good for June 28-30.

Saturday, June 18th:

Game Highlight: Scout Night and Hockey Night Jersey

All scout packs are invited to join us for a movie and a sleepover on the field! We’re celebrating the great (but not as great as baseball) sport of hockey with Hockey Night and a specialty jersey auction via LiveSource Plus postgame Fireworks!

Game Highlight: Indiana County Community Night

Sunday, June 19th: Faith Night

Game Highlight: Clint Hurdle Appearance

Stick around after the game as former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle discusses his faith.