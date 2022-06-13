ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s another great week in Curve, Pa. as the Altoona Curve gears up to take on the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday, June 14, 2022, through Sunday, June 19, 2022. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hangs out with Altoona Curve Marketing Director and Game Day Host, Mike Kessling, and the iconic Loco in studio to hear what’s in store for this week’s homestand.
Tuesday, June 14th: 2-For-Tuesday
Enjoy buy 1, get 1 FREE deals on tickets, hot dogs, and small popcorn
Game Highlight: ZOOperstars Appearance
Join us for a one-of-a-kind, hilarious inflatable mascot entertainment show
Wednesday, June 15th: Why Not Wednesday
Wine & WINGSday: Enjoy 50-cent boneless wings and a wine special | Mitsubishi Wednesday: Pick up free tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi in Altoona | WIC Wednesday: Free play in the WIC Kids’ Zone
Ticket Offer: Student Ticket Deal
All students can get a $5 Grandstand ticket at the PNG Field box office by showing your valid student ID
Thursday, June 16th: Mountain City Jersey and Veterans Appreciation Night
Each Thursday home game, we’ll be wearing specialty jerseys that pay tribute to the Altoona Mountain Citys, a professional baseball franchise that played in Altoona, PA in 1884 but folded after 25 games
Game Highlight: Thirstday
$2 16-oz Miller Lite drafts, $2 22-oz sodas and $1 Juniata brand Kunzler hot dogs
Plus: Curve Concert Series! Enjoy live, pregame music from The Hurricanes on the Budweiser Party Deck
Friday, June 17th: LOCO Championship Flag Bobblehead Giveaway
We’re celebrating the 2017 championship with this bobblehead of LOCO with the championship flag | First 1,000 fans
Game Highlight: Curve Concert Series
Enjoy live, pregame music from Matt Wagner on the Budweiser Party Deck
Game Highlight: Jared Box Project Drive
We’re accepting donations of toys & games, small gifts, fun activities, plastic shoe boxes or complete Jared Boxes to be donated to local children in the hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the gates. Anyone who donates will receive a ticket voucher good for June 28-30.
Saturday, June 18th:
Game Highlight: Scout Night and Hockey Night Jersey
All scout packs are invited to join us for a movie and a sleepover on the field! We’re celebrating the great (but not as great as baseball) sport of hockey with Hockey Night and a specialty jersey auction via LiveSource Plus postgame Fireworks!
Game Highlight: Indiana County Community Night
Sunday, June 19th: Faith Night
Game Highlight: Clint Hurdle Appearance
Stick around after the game as former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle discusses his faith.