Banksy paintings sell for over $2.3 million at live-streamed auction

The Auction House Sotheby’s held a live-streamed sale Wednesday featuring artwork spanning five centuries of art history, from Rembrandt to Banksy.



All of the art could garner big bucks, but it’s the Banksy paintings that pulled in the most with over $2.3 million. It’s a triptych called “Mediterranean Sea View” painted in 2017.

Presented in elaborate traditional frames, it features orange life jackets and alludes to the lives lost at sea during the European migrant crisis.

Proceeds from the paintings will raise money for a hospital in England.