Bald eagle rehabilitated and released by Centre Wildlife Care!

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Back in April, a bald eagle named Lucky was struck by a van and severely injured. A driver saw Lucky on the side of the road and started driving off before stopping and calling for help.

Another driver saw this happen and told them about Centre Wildlife Care. Lucky was taken to a veterinarian where it was discovered that it had a lacerated neck, lead poisoning, and West Nile Virus.

Centre Wildlife Care nursed Lucky back to help and on July 22, they were able to release Lucky back to freedom at a farm in Millerstown. See the full interview with Robyn Graboski from Centre Wildlife Care in the video above!