Walmart is ready to help customers prepare for an exciting back-to-school season with a convenient shopping experience and everyday low prices so students and teachers can get everything on their list in one place!

Back-to-school shopping should be fun and affordable, and Walmart is there to make sure customers won’t have to choose between what they want and what they need.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Reese Boggetta, Coach, General Merchandise at the Walmart in Altoona, and Marijayne Walters, Coach, Digital at the Walmart in Huntingdon.

Walmart has the must-have items on the top of back-to-school checklists at low prices customers can count on, and this year, they are offering more than 100 of the top school supplies under $1. This includes filler paper, folders and pencils starting at just a quarter.

Parents’ top priorities when shopping back to school this year are making sure their kids are happy with what they purchase while being as efficient as they can with their budget. At Walmart, customers don’t have to compromise. They have worked hard to ensure back-to-school essentials from Walmart are affordable so that the special additions – like the Justice Glitter Pencil Case and Minecraft Backpack – can make it into the cart as well.

In fact, they have held prices on top back-to-school items like Crayola 20 Count Broad Line Classic Markers ($5.37), Pen + Gear 48 Count Wood Pencils ($3.88), Norcum College Ruled Filler Paper ($.87) for the past three years to ensure they are delivering on our everyday low price promise for our customers.

Some of the must-have items for this year’s back-to-school season include:

Cool new tech for under $100 like the onn. Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, onn. 7” tablet and the HP 11.6″ Chromebook.

The latest merchandise from top franchises such as Spider Man, Paw Patrol and L.O.L Surprise OMG.

Fresh fashion finds at affordable prices from top brands including Justice, Free Assembly and Scoop.

On-trend and affordable dorm and apartment décor like a Mainstays Faux Fur Butterfly Folding Chair, on-trend clear acrylic desk organization solutions from The Home Edit and chic statement pieces like this Better Homes & Gardens Faux Aloe Plant.

Customers can easily access their students’ supply lists conveniently on the Walmart app and in the back-to-school section of Walmart stores to help make the back-to-school haul a breeze.

For teachers, Walmart’s online classroom hub is a special shopping experience to help educators find and shop for the classroom supplies they need most, including easy-to-order, affordable bulk supplies. While there, teachers can use Walmart’s registry service to set up shareable supply lists to help fulfill their class wish lists.

In-store: Shop at one of our over 4,700 locations nationwide to pick up the best selection of back-to-school gear. Customers can pay in a Walmart store contact-free on any register when they use Walmart Pay via the Walmart app.

Contactless pickup and delivery services:

Pickup and Delivery for more than 160,000 items, including more back-to-school merchandise than ever before available, that can be picked up or delivered as soon as the same day.

Express Delivery to get a broad array of items delivered within two hours, pending eligibility and customer location.

Free NextDay Delivery or Free Two-Day Delivery on online orders over $35, pending eligibility and customer location.

Walmart+ benefits: Walmart customers can sign up for Walmart+ for all the time-saving perks the membership offers including free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart, free delivery from the store, fuel discounts as well as mobile Scan and Go to make shopping even faster. Walmart’s membership offering is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

From supplies and gear to first-day fashion and tech, Walmart is making it more affordable, easy, and convenient than ever to shop back to school this year.