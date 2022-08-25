ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Aldi — The days where parents and children are scrambling to get everything in order for the first day of school are here! Thanks to Aldi, there are some creative ways to help your kids get a wholesome, nutritious meal before they start their day, while they’re at school and when they come home.

Jenna Braddock, a Sports Dietitian, Educator, Writer, Trainer, Cookbook Author took some time to chat with us and shows us how to make these meals a breeze.

For starters, Jenna says her family loves cookies! Who doesn’t? That’s why Jenna created a way to make a healthy, make ahead of time, “cookie” for her kiddos to grab and go. These Chocolate Cherry Breakfast Cookies are filled with great ingredients that you can easily find at Aldi. Many of the items in this recipe are from Aldi’s Simply Nature Organic line. The cookies have, oats, dried fruit, peanut butter, Greek yogurt, seeds, honey and of course a little chocolate. Jenna says the trick with these cookies is that you can make them on the weekend, and use them throughout the week as needed!

The next hurdle, packing a healthy, filling lunch that your kiddos will actually eat. For this Jenna recommends using a sectioned lunch container (with at least four compartments.) Jenna says filling each hole with a protein, a fruit, a veggie, and something fun is an easy rule of thumb. The great thing about this, is you can buy a variety of options at Aldi to change up the options throughout the week. Aldi has a great selection of fresh produce, and deli meats and cheeses to choose from. Jenna’s family loves Aldi’s Whole Wheat Crackers – so those definitely make an appearance in her kids’ lunches.

The last “mom hack” Jenna has is tackling dinners. Jenna says it’s ok to rely on frozen foods for easy dinners. Jenna loves to use their frozen fruits for easy smoothies. She recommends their “Cherry Berry Blend” to make easy smoothies, and give your kids some fruit first thing in the morning. But other frozen options that she recommends are items like their frozen grilled chicken. These chicken strips are already cooked, so you just warm them up and toss them on a salad and you have an easy lunch, or pack them in a pita for a fun dinner. Another option Jenna loves is Aldi’s General Tso’s Chicken and their frozen Onions & Pepper. All you have to do is warm everything up for an easy Chinese night! Skip the takeout.

For more information on Aldi and to find a store near you click here.