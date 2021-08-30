Back to School: Lunch hacks for parents that the kids will love

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s no secret, packing lunches for kids can be stressful and finding healthy options that your kids will love can be a challenge. Lifestyle expert, Brandi Milloy stopped by to help provide some tips and tricks on how to be successful when it comes to keeping lunches healthy and easy for parents to make.

Brandi suggests starting with a strong, reliable base to store the food in. Lunch boxes help keep food cool and contained, and can also allow your kids to show off their personality with a variety of styles.

Planet Box are stainless steel, non-toxic, BPA free bento boxes for kids and adults. With 5 compartments, packing lunch is made easy! And the best part is you only have to clean one container!

But what types of containers can you use to store the food in? Tupperware and plastic baggies can be a good option for some things, but can be a hassle to clean, and not as cost effective or environmentally friendly. Be You Lunch Boxes are customizable lunch boxes with removable patches. Patches allow kids to stay unique and decorate their lunch bags as their interests change.

When it comes to assembling your food options, having snacks and selections in one convenient location can help save you time. Brandi suggests creating a lunch packing station using bins, containers or an over the door accessory hanger and fill with different snack ideas. She says don’t be afraid to get the kids involved at times. Encourages kids to pack their own lunches. You can have a refrigerator packing station with hummus, fresh fruit, veggies, dips, etc and then a pantry version with nuts, packs of crackers, dried fruits.

As far as recipes and options for their actual lunch, seed butters are a popular option right now. Especially with so many peanut allergies! Pumpkin seed butter, sunflower seed butter and watermelon seed butter are great varieties to try! Pairing these seed butters with banana and honey or chia and strawberries are a fun way to try different flavor combinations. Brandi even creates little sushi rolls for a fun presentation!

Brandi also says freezing applesauce and yogurt pouches are a great way to give your kids a cool treat. She also love using cookie cutters to make veggies fun!

For more lifestyle tips and mom hacks, you can follow Brandi on Instagram @BrandiMilloy.