Bindi Irwin is going to have a baby!



The 22-year-old announced her pregnancy on social media. Irwin tweeted “Baby wildlife warrior due 2021.”

She noted she’s still in her first trimester, but wants to share their journey quote “from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

Irwin married Chandler Powell in March at the family’s Australia zoo. She is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin — otherwise known as “Crocodile Hunter.”