Justin Bieber released a new album on Valentine’s Day and it’s already poised to take the top spot on music charts, but his fans aren’t quite so attached to his now-former facial hair.



Yesterday, the Biebs took to social media with a razor in hand and let the world watch as he bared his upper lip.



His wife, Hailey Bieber, shared her delight over his now missing mustache. Fans, including his mom, quickly followed suit.



The 25-year-old, however, vowed his aptly-nicknamed “mustashio” will return.