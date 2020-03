Katy Perry is pregnant! The singer revealed her baby bump at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video.

The 35-year-old told fans on Instagram that both her album and baby are due this summer.

Perry has been dating actor Orlando Bloom since 2016. This is her first child.

The pop-star also took to Twitter saying “omg so glad i don’t have to suck it in anymore, or carry around a big purse.”