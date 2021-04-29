Author of “The Family Guide to the Law of Attraction” talks manifesting, positive affirmations, & more

Have you ever experienced an incredible “right place-right time” moment that landed you just where you wanted to be? Have you thought of an old friend and then run into them the next day?

Now imagine that instead of being surprised by random synchronicities, you could proactively harness the natural laws of the universe to make them happen!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to author Mary Petto about her new book “The Family Guide to the Law of Attraction.” They also chat about the buzz words you may have been hearing lately like “manifesting” and “affirmations.”