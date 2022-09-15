HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you see an Australian themed food truck in Central PA, but it’s an idea that Aussie native, Joanne Coyle wanted to try.

“It’s something different uh and people seem to love it yeah it’s what I’m used to not so much what they’re used to – but they’re all jumping on board and I love it,” says Coyle.

Joanne opened “The Tuckerbox Food Trailer” back in April 2022, but before that she attended a few local events to get her feet wet.

You might expect to be offered a Vegemite sandwich or hear the sounds of a didgeridoo. Joe is bringing a taste of the land down under to Pennsylvania.

“I’ve tried to make it as Australian as I can so Australian meat pies Australian sausage rolls, Lamington’s which is a sponge cake covered in chocolate and coconut. I have Aussie ginger beer – Australian kombuchas, I do coffee the Aussie way – so good quality coffee, and I do ice cream in my iced coffees,” says Coyle.

Joeanne’s husband Matt is by her side. He’s originally from Huntingdon county. The two met at Dulles airport while they were both about to board a flight to Australia. At first, he wasn’t sure if the idea of an Australian food truck would catch on.

“My husband was worried about it that Americans wouldn’t like it – and I said, well I’ll give it a try they’ll either like it or they wont,” says Coyle.

But most people seem to love it and the Tuckerbox has created quite the buzz for itself. They even have some regulars. Ray Lawler makes is a point to stop for some coffee whenever he sees the truck.

“I just love the whole idea of it. I’ve known Matt for years, and recently Joe when she came from Australia — so it’s really great,” says Lawler. “I highly recommend the Tuckerbox – the meat pies are outstanding – all their food.”

And at some point, Joeanne says she wants to offer Kangaroo burgers.

“It’s similar to deer it’s red like a darker meat it’s very healthy – but it’s very similar to deer, if you don’t cook it properly it doesn’t taste very good,” says Coyle.

And while it might seem kind of different for most people, Ray says he’s not afraid to try it.

“No absolutely not, I can’t wait – I’ll be the first customer,” says Lawler. “Yes, I wanna kangaroo burger.”

Joanne also tried some really fun foods for the kids like rainbow bagels with rainbow cream cheese, and a “fairy floss milkshake.”

“We call cotton candy in Australia – fairy floss,” says Coyle.

Joeanne says she has been very surprised by the amount of support she’s received from other area businesses, and the community.

“The amount of support I’ve received is unbelievable it’s overwhelming,” says Coyle. “I’m blown away by it.”

The Tuckerbox updates their Facebook page on a weekly basis to let customers know when and where they plan to pop up next.