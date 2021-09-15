Atlas Furniture is bringing unique, imported furniture to Blair County

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to rework a space of your home by sprucing up your decorations or furniture — there’s a new option for a place to shop in Blair county — Atlas Furniture Imports.

Jason Bradly and Barbara Moore of Atlas Furniture say they’re proud to offer exclusive pieces that you can’t find anywhere else.

Atlas Furniture is hosting a Wine & Cheese Party on September 24 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to come and enjoy some wine and hors-d’oeurves, and music while they browse around the store.

Atlas Furniture is located at 2135 Plank Rd in Duncansville.