ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you love trains and the railroad? What about live acoustic music? Then the Railroad Songs Concert at ArtsAltoona could be the perfect weekend event for you! Doors open at 5:30 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Guests can enjoy viewing railroad-themed photography, paintings, and artifacts, with live music from Philadelphia-based duo “Artese N Toad.” Tickets are $10 at the door.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Harald Dertinger, Special Events Coordinator at ArtsAltoona, “The Heart of Art in Central Pennsylvania” to hear more about this fun evening.