Area non-profit ‘Little Bag of Sunshine’ provides hygiene products for local teens

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area non-profit called “Little Bag of Sunshine” is providing local teens with hygiene and health products.

LBS founder and director, Shawna Pryle started the organization with her sister as a way to give back to young men and women who may lack resources to these everyday items.

You can learn more about Little Bag of Sunshine by calling (814) 553-8389 or visiting their website.

