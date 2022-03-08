ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Asking for help or knowing who to turn to in difficult situations can sometimes be a tricky thing. Family Services Incorporated helps people in the community in a variety of areas.

“At Family Services Incorporated we offer a shelter for men, women, and children, a teen center and shelter, we provide counseling, we have group homes for folks with intellectual disabilities,” says executive director, Lisa Hann.

Lisa and Ashley came to spread awareness about their victim services program. “We provide services to people who have experienced domestic abuse sexual violence, human trafficking, child abuse, any type of victimization we’re there for whatever they might need,” said Victim Services program Director, Ashley Gay Vocco.

Family Services Incorporated understands that speaking up and recognizing that you need help can put people in a tough spot. “Our services are free and confidential to anyone who would need us,” said Vocco.

Ashley says it’s important for people to understand what resources are out there and available. “Domestic violence is everywhere, sexual violence is everywhere so our community is not immune to it,” said Vocco. “We want them to know that they’re not alone and that they have choices and options.

For information on how to reach Family Services Incorporated, they have a 24 hour helpline that is answered by people that live here in the area. The number is (814) 944-3585. The toll free number is completely confidential and is a number that can receive text messages as well.

The fifth annual Purple Purse event is coming up on May 18th. The event is a purse raffle for high end and middle range purses, there are also baskets to win, 50/50 drawings and a meal available! All of the proceeds from the event go to help people that FSI serves.

Family Services Incorporated is located at 2022 Broad Ave in Altoona.