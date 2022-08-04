The number of Pennsylvanians covered by Medicaid increased during the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians on Medicaid will be impacted by two issues.

The first one being the implementation of the state’s new HealthChoices agreement – insurers are leaving the state so Pennsylvanians need to select a new insurer before August 16 or one will be assigned to them.

The second issue is we’re at the end of the public health emergency, currently extended through Oct. 13. Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will need to transition to other plans once the public health emergency ends.

President and CEO of Highmark Wholecare Ellen Duffield says Highmark Wholecare is a community based care plan. “In addition to having access to quality hospitals and physicians, we also take care of the whole person,” says Ellen.

HighMark Wholecare provides individuals that may face barriers in life with access to resources, so they can take care of their own personal health. “If a person is worried about how they’re going to get to and from work on a daily basis, they’re definitely not going to be concerned about getting their vaccine,” says Ellen.

Ellen says there are some major changes to Medicaid that people need to be aware of. “The implementation of the Pennsylvania Health Choices Contract that is effective September 1st. Individuals need to make a selection of their health plan as of August 16th or the Department of Human Services will make that selection for them.

To learn more about if you’re eligible for Highmark Wholcare, click here or give the facility a call at 1-800-392-1147.